IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

KKR players celebrate holi. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrated the auspicious festival of holi as skipper Shreyas Iyer was at the forefront of it. In a video shared by the Knight Riders' official social media handle, the players could be seen bombarding Iyer with colours and a bucketful of water as he also enjoys the occasion.

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has led the franchise to a couple of titles, also joined the celebration and clicked pictures with Iyer. There were also pictures of the likes of Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, and Luke Wood celebrating the festival. Mumbai Indians' official social media handle also published a clip of their players celebrating.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to make amends in the next match of the Knight Riders:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders' tournament did not go as planned for the right-handed batter as he fell to SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins without troubling the scores. Despite Iyer falling for a duck, the two-time champions racked up 208-7 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Phil Salt and Andre Russell.

However, the SunRisers were equally up to the task, spearheaded by Heinrich Klaasen. The Orange Army were favourites heading into the final over, needing 13 runs. However, Harshit Rana, who finished with 3/33, held the tourists to 204 in 20 overs, dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed and Klaasen.

Kolkata will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.