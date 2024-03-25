 IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsIPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

KKR players celebrated the festival of holi as the franchise's official social media handle shared a clip of the same.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 04:03 PM IST
article-image
KKR players celebrate holi. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Kolkata Knight Riders players celebrated the auspicious festival of holi as skipper Shreyas Iyer was at the forefront of it. In a video shared by the Knight Riders' official social media handle, the players could be seen bombarding Iyer with colours and a bucketful of water as he also enjoys the occasion.

Read Also
Viral Video: Fans Call Hardik Pandya ‘Chapri’ On His Face At Narendra Modi Stadium After GT Beat...
article-image

KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir, who has led the franchise to a couple of titles, also joined the celebration and clicked pictures with Iyer. There were also pictures of the likes of Steve Smith, Stuart Broad, and Luke Wood celebrating the festival. Mumbai Indians' official social media handle also published a clip of their players celebrating.

Shreyas Iyer will be keen to make amends in the next match of the Knight Riders:

Meanwhile, the Knight Riders' tournament did not go as planned for the right-handed batter as he fell to SunRisers Hyderabad skipper Pat Cummins without troubling the scores. Despite Iyer falling for a duck, the two-time champions racked up 208-7 in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Phil Salt and Andre Russell.

However, the SunRisers were equally up to the task, spearheaded by Heinrich Klaasen. The Orange Army were favourites heading into the final over, needing 13 runs. However, Harshit Rana, who finished with 3/33, held the tourists to 204 in 20 overs, dismissing Shahbaz Ahmed and Klaasen.

Kolkata will next face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Friday.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'F*** Off': Shubman Gill's Aggressive Send-Off To Hardik Pandya In GT vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Viral...

'F*** Off': Shubman Gill's Aggressive Send-Off To Hardik Pandya In GT vs MI IPL 2024 Clash, Viral...

IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

IPL 2024: KKR Players Celebrate Holi, Teammates Bombard Shreyas Iyer With Colours; Video

Video: Virat Kohli Sweats Out In The Nets Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Clash vs Punjab...

Video: Virat Kohli Sweats Out In The Nets Ahead Of Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Clash vs Punjab...

Viral Video: Fans Call Hardik Pandya ‘Chapri’ On His Face At Narendra Modi Stadium After GT Beat...

Viral Video: Fans Call Hardik Pandya ‘Chapri’ On His Face At Narendra Modi Stadium After GT Beat...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Gets Irritated, Scolds Hardik Pandya After Getting A Hug In Front Of Akash...

Viral Video: Rohit Sharma Gets Irritated, Scolds Hardik Pandya After Getting A Hug In Front Of Akash...