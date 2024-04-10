VIDEO: Jaydev Unadkat Hammered For 26 Runs In Last Over Thriller In PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Clash

Jaydev Unadkat | Credits: Twitter

SunRisers Hyderabad Jaydev Unadkat was mercilessly targetted by Punjab Kings' batters Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh in the last over of the IPL 2024 clash between two teams at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Tuesday, April 9.

SunRisers Hyderabad registered their third victory of the season with a narrow two-run victory against Punjab Kings. After posting a total of 182/9, thanks to incredible batting by debutant Nitish Reddy, SRH managed to restrict PBKS to 180/6. Ashutosh Sharma played a valiant knock of 46 off 25 balls while his batting partner Shashank Singh scored an unbeaten 33 off 15 balls.

However, Ashutosh and Shashank gave a real scare to SunRisers Hyderabad in the final over of the match. Skipper Pat Cummins brought Jaydev Unadkat into the attack when PBKS required 29 runs off 6 balls to win the game. But, Unadkat conceded 26 runs in the final over of the PBKS' run-chase.

Unadkat was smashed for a six by Ashutosh Sharma, thanks to Nitish Reddy's blunder of dropping a catch near the boundary line. SRH pacer conceded two wides in the next two deliveries before the ball was parried over the ropes after Abdul Samad mistimed the catch.

A Fantastic Finish 🔥



Plenty happened in this nail-biter of a finish where the two teams battled till the end🤜🤛



Relive 📽️ some of the drama from the final over ft. Jaydev Unadkat, Ashutosh Sharma & Shashank Singh 👌



— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 9, 2024

On the third and fourth delivery, Jaydev Unadkat gave away just two runs each, after which he conceded the third wide of his final over. On the fifth ball, Rahul Tripathi dropped an easy catch offered by Ashutosh at deep mid-wicket. With nine runs off 1 ball required to win, Shashank Singh smashed a six off Unadkat to hand over an SRH just two-win run.

Punjab Kings were at 154/6 in 19 overs and the carnage by Ashutosh Sharma and Shashank Singh took the visitors to 180/6 in 20 overs.