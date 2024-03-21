 IPL 2024: Glenn Maxwell Hilariously Imitates Virat Kohli And Faf du Plessis During Nets Session; Video
Glenn Maxwell was spotted mimicking Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis during nets session.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, March 21, 2024, 10:53 AM IST
article-image
Glenn Maxwell imitates Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hilariously imitated Virat Kohli and skipper Faf du Plessis as the franchise's official social media handles uploaded a video of the same. With Kohli batting in the nets, the Aussie all-rounder stood behind him and mimicked his batting style and stroke-making. England all-rounder Will Jacks was also seen in training.

Maxwell also mimicked Faf du Plessis high backlift that he produces just before playing any shot. A lot will depend on the trio of Maxwell, Kohli, and Du Plessis if the Royal Challengers are to lift their maiden trophy this year. The Chepauk Stadium also gave Kohli a rousing reception as he gears up to face defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of IPL 2024 on Friday.

