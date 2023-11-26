IPL 2024: Franchises Announce Their Full Retention List, MS Dhoni Set To Return & CSK Release Ben Stokes

All 10 captains with the IPL trophy ahead of the 2023 edition. | (Credits: Twitter)

With yet another season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on the horizon, all 10 franchises have announced the list of players retained and released ahead of the auction. The high-profile auction will take place on December 19th in Dubai; however, the focus currently is on release and retained list.

Over 50 players have been released ahead of the high-octane event on December 19th, but some of the calls have come as a surprise, while most were inevitable based on the rumours leading up to it.

In a massive development, MS Dhoni will return for another season of the IPL after widespread speculation over the 2023 edition being his list.

Below are the release and retained list of all 10 IPL franchises ahead of the auction:

Retained by CSK: MS Dhoni (c), Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway,

Released: Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorious, Kyle Jamieson, Sisanda Magala, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Subhranshu Senapati.

This is a developing story. More details are awaited.