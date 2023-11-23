IPL 2024: Blow To CSK As Ben Stokes Opts Out Of Entire Tournament Citing Workload Management

Ben Stokes. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

England all-rounder Ben Stokes has decided to miss IPL 2024, citing workload management and fitness as the reason for doing so. The seam-bowling all-rounder was the most expensive player for the franchise in IPL 2023 auction, fetching INR 16.25 crores, but recent injuries have prompted him to give the extravaganza a pass.

Despite fetching a heavy amount in the auction, the English Test captain played only 2 matches and managed 15 runs due to his knee problem. The knee injury surfaced due to the Test series in New Zealand earlier this year, but the star cricketer decided to play in the cash-rich league.

The CSK management remains supportive of Stokes' decision not to play in the two-month long tournament. England have a jampacked schedule, starting from the five-match Test series in India, starting on January 25th, followed by the 2024 T20 World Cup immediately after IPL.

Ben Stokes to have knee surgery before the Test series against India:

Stokes, meanwhile, announced amid the 2023 World Cup that he will undergo surgery for his chronic knee injury after the showpiece event. Issuing a statement on the same, as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he stated:

"I will hopefully be fine for the Test series [against India]. I am having surgery after the World Cup… There was a lot of time put into deciding when to get it done. The India Test series, which we start at the end of January, I should be fine to go by then."

The Durham all-rounder had a promising 2023 World Cup with the bat, mustering 304 runs in 6 matches at 50.67.