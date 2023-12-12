IPL 2024 Auction: Rishabh Pant To Be Present At Delhi Capitals' Table In Dubai, Claim Reports

Rishabh Pant. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

A day after it was indicated that Rishabh Pant will return to action in IPL 2024, reports have emerged that the keeper-batter will make his appearance in the auction table. According to Sports Tak, the Delhi Capitals star will sit beside prominent figures of the franchise like Sourav Ganguly and Ricky Ponting for the auction set to take place on December 19th in Dubai.

The Delhi-born cricketer suffered a life-threatening accident in December 2022 while driving from Delhi to Dehradun. Having undergone multiple surgeries for his injuries, the youngster has been out of action for nearly a year now, missing important events for his side. However, he has been active on social media, sharing regular updates of his recovery.

In Pant's absence, swashbuckling opener David Warner captained the Capitals. However, the franchise struggled throughout the tournament and finished 9th in the points table, managing only 5 wins in 14 matches. With their batting struggles becoming a consistent talking point, Pant's return will certainly bolster them.