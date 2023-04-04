 IPL 2023: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka replaces injured Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans
IPL 2023: Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka replaces injured Kane Williamson at Gujarat Titans

Tuesday, April 04, 2023
Gujarat Titans on Tuesday signed Sri Lanka T20I captain Dasun Shanaka as the replacement for the injured Kane Williamson, who was ruled out of the Indian Premier League 2023 due to a knee injury.

Shanaka has been in good form with the bat in white-ball cricket for the Lankans. He's played 86 T20Is till date and scored 1329 runs at an average of over 21 and picked 25 wickets with his medium pace bowling.

He will be expected to play a three-dimensional role at the Titans once he arrives in India for IPL 2023.

Williamson sustained the injury during Gujarat's first match against Chennai Super Kings at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday.

In his debut match for the Titans, Williamson attempted to take a catch at the deep square leg boundary in the 13th over of the Chennai Super Kings' innings. He landed awkwardly, causing his right knee to give way under his weight.

The 32-year-old New Zealand captain bid adieu to the Titans last week expressing his disappointment at leaving early and missing out on the rest of the tournament.

The New Zealand Cricket Board will assess his injury and determine a course of treatment to ensure his swift return to the game.

