IPL 2023: MS Dhoni welcomes Ben Stokes to Chennai Super Kings in style, watch video

Chennai Super Kings' captain, MS Dhoni, welcomed their new signing, Ben Stokes, to the team in grand style during a gala ceremony where all new recruits were officially integrated into the team. New players on the roster were presented with the yellow Chennai jersey. The video went viral on social media.

In the video, MS Dhoni can be seen welcoming all new players, including Ben Stokes.

"I would like to welcome all the new players. Ben, I know you are not new, but you are new for CSK, so please, I request that you come on stage," Dhoni was heard saying in a video shared by the franchise on YouTube.

Stokes, who was visibly surprised and delighted by the grand welcome, later took to social media to express his gratitude towards the team and MS Dhoni. He posted a picture with Dhoni, captioning it, "Welcome to the family @ChennaiIPL. Thank you for the grand welcome @msdhoni, I can't wait to get started!"

Chennai Super Kings had a disappointing outing in the previous edition of the IPL, where they failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in the history of the tournament. The team management has made some big changes in the squad, including the signing of Ben Stokes, to strengthen their chances in the upcoming season.

Stokes is one of the most sought-after all-rounders in the world and is known for his aggressive style of play. He has played a crucial role in the success of the Rajasthan Royals in the past and is expected to replicate the same for the Chennai Super Kings.

With the IPL set to begin in a few weeks, the Chennai Super Kings will be hoping that the addition of Stokes will boost their chances of winning the tournament for the fourth time. MS Dhoni, who has led the team to three IPL titles in the past, will once again be at the helm, hoping to guide his team to glory.