IPL 2023 Auction: Gujarat Titans buy Kane Williamson at base price of ₹ 2 crore

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson became the first player to be sold in the IPL 2023 auction on Friday as Gujarat Titans bought him at his base price of ₹ 2 crore.

Williamson was released by Sunrisers Hyderabad this year after a string of poor results under his captaincy in IPL 2022. SRH finished 8th this season and couldn't go past the group stage.

Williamson has been in good form with the bat this year in T20 cricket with his past scores being 40, 61, 46 and 61 in the last four innings.

Gujarat Titans, who won the IPL in their debut season this year under captain Hardik Pandya, have actually managed to bag a player of Williamson's stature at a bargain price.

Williamson is an IPL legend with 2101 runs from 76 matches at 36.22 with 18 half-centuries.