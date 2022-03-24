IPL 2022|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues, and all you need to know

The only way Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) can better their last year’s performance is to win the Indian Premier League (IPL). And they’ve appointed a very capable captain in Shreyas Iyer to see to that.

Iyer, who was bought for Rs 12.25 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction last month, replaces Eoin Morgan as the new captain of KKR.

The Shah Rukh Khan-co-owned team will look to start on the best possible note, with a win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings in the opening clash of IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday, March 26.

Full Squad

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav

Captain

Shreyas Iyer

Full Schedule

March 26: vs Chennai Super Kings, 7.30pm IST, (Wankhede Stadium)

March 30: vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7.30pm IST, (DY Patil Stadium)

April 1: vs Punjab Kings, 7.30pm IST, (Wankhede Stadium)

April 6: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, (MCA Stadium, Pune)

April 10: vs Delhi Capitals, 3.30pm IST, (Brabourne)

April 15: vs SunRisers Hyderabad, 7.30 pm IST, (Brabourne)

April 18: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, (Brabourne)

April 23: vs Gujarat Titans, 3.30pm IST, (DY Patil Stadium)

April 28: vs Delhi Capitals, 7.30 pm IST, (Wankhede Stadium)

May 2: vs Rajasthan Royals, 7.30pm IST, (Wankhede Stadium)

May 7: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 9: vs Mumbai Indians, 7.30pm IST, (DY Patil Stadium)

May 14: vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 7.30pm IST, (MCA Stadium, Pune)

May 18: vs Lucknow Super Giants, 7.30pm IST, (DY Patil Stadium)

ALSO READ IPL: Ravindra Jadeja will replace MS Dhoni as Chennai Super Kings captain

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 04:46 PM IST