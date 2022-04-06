IPL 2022: Who is Dewald Brevis? All you need to know about the MI batsman

South African batsman Dewald Brevis, 18, made his debut for the Mumbai Indians (MI) during their IPL 2022 match against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Pune on April 6, 2022 (Wednesday).

Right-handed batsman Brevis is also known as Baby AB for his stroke-making prowess.

He was bought by MI for Rs 3 crore at the IPL 2022 mega auction.

Brevis made headlines during the 2022 ICC U-19 World Cup, scoring 506 runs—the highest in the tournament.

