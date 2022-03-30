IPL 2022: Who is Akash Deep? All you need to know about the RCB bowler

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) Akash Deep, 25, is a young and promising pacer from Bengal.

Deep started his IPL career as a net bowler for RCB and was included in the squad for the second phase of the 2021 edition in the UAE.

In February, he was bought for the base price of Rs 20 lakh by the Banglore franchise in the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year

The right-arm pacer came to Bengal from Bihar in 2010 and started playing cricket for the eastern state.

He made his T20 debut for Bengal in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy in March 2019.

His first-class debut came in December 2019 for Bengal in the 2019–20 Ranji Trophy.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 08:42 PM IST