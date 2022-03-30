IPL 2022: Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep help Royal Challengers Bangalore bowl out Kolkata Knight Riders for 128

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowled Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) out for 128 in their Indian Premier League match on Wednesday.
Andre Russell top-scored for KKR with a 25 off 18 balls.
For RCB, Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets for 20 runs, while Akash Deep and Harshal Patel got three and two wickets respectively.
Brief Scores
Kolkata Knight Riders: 128 all out in 18.5 overs (Andre Russell 25; Wanindu Hasaranga 4/20, Akash Deep 3/45, Harshal Patel 2/11)
