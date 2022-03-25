IPL 2022 | Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), who had a tumultuous 2021 season, will look to take a fresh guard under New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Ahead of the IPL 2022 auctions, Sunrisers Hyderabad retained Williamson, Abdul Samad and Umran Malik. The SRH team management bought T20 batsmen like Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran to add fire-power to the squad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will play their opening IPL 2022 match against Rajasthan Royals at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune on March 29.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full squad

Kane Williamson, Siden Markram, Shashank Singh, Ravikumar Samarth, Abdul Samad, Rahul Tripathi, Priyam Garg, Glenn Philips, Vishu Vinod, Nicholas Pooran, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Sean Abbott, Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Gopal, Umran Malik, Saurabh Dubey, Romario Shepherd, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Jagdeesha Suchith, Kartik Tyagi, T Natarajan, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar

Captain

Kane Williamson

Full schedule

March 29: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 4: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 9: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 3:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 11: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 15: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 17: Punjab Kings; 3:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 23: Royal Challengers Bangalore, 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 27: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 1: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 5: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 8: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 3:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 14: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 17: Mumbai Indians; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

