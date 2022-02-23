IPL 2022 set to have 55 matches across 3 venues in Mumbai, 15 games in Pune: Reports

The league games of IPL 2022 will be held in Mumbai and Pune. 55 matches spread over three venues in Mumbai — Wankhede Stadium, Brabourne Stadium and DY Patil Stadium 15 more matches at the MCA International Stadium in Pune is likely to be the distribution of the league games for the tournament, according to a report by Cricbuzz.

All teams are set to play four games each at the Wankhede, DY Patil Stadium and three apiece at Brabourne and Pune, the report added.

Two start dates are still being contemplated. March 26, Saturday is the preference of the official broadcaster while the other option is to begin proceedings on March 27.

In either scenario, the tournament is set to wrap up on Sunday, May 29.

The venues for the playoffs are yet to be decided, added the report.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 06:15 PM IST