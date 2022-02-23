Wriddhiman Saha: Journalist has neither got in touch with me nor apologised

Veteran India wicket keeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha, who was recently threatened by a journalist for not accepting an interview, has been refraining from naming the journalist and BCCI has started the investigation on it.

Saha said that he was deeply hurt by the way journalists disrespected him and revealed that he had posted the screenshot in order to create awareness about the journalist’s behaviour. He also mentioned that the journalist who had sent the message hasn’t contacted him yet about an apology despite going viral on social media.

“I am hurt with the message of the journalist. Neither have I ever behaved badly with any journalist nor have they misbehaved with me. But this was uncalled for. I wanted to expose him so that people know that the world of journalism has such people,”

“The said journalist has neither got in touch with me nor has he apologised,” Saha said in an interview to Zee Media on Wednesday

Saha confirmed that BCCI contacted him to investigate the matter and reckoned that he will not reveal the name of the journalist according to his principles. The right-hander was recently picked up by the Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2022 mega auction and he has denied any plans of retirement despite not being in the plans of the selectors.

“After my tweet, BCCI has got in touch with me through email and through the phone. They are investigating the matter. I will cooperate with them.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 05:03 PM IST