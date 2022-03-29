IPL 2022: Sanju Samson's 55 propels Rajasthan Royals to 210-6 against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Sent into bat, Rajasthan Royals scored 210 for six against Sunrisers Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League match in Pune on Tuesday.

Skipper Sanju Samson top-scored with a 55 off 27 balls and Devdutt Padikkal made 41 in 29 deliveries after opener Jos Buttler laid the foundation with a 28-ball 35 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium.

Towards the end, Shimron Hetmyer blasted 32 off 13 balls.

Brief Scores

Rajasthan Royals: 210/6 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 55, Devdutt Padikkal 41; Umran Malik 2/39)

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 09:37 PM IST