IPL 2022: Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Virat Kohli out for first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants, fans fume

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s (RCB) former captain Virat Kohli’s lean patch with the willow continued in the ongoing IPL 2022 when he was dismissed for a first-ball duck against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday.

Kohli’s dismissal came about when he was caught by Deepak Hooda at the backward point off Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera.

Virat stood in disbelief leaving the RCB fans in the stands stunned.

Virat’s last two innings have yielded 12 (v Delhi Capitals) and 1 (v Chennai Super Kings)

RCB fans took to social media to vent their frustration.

@_FrozenKing @imVkohli runs naa bhi maarne ho to..kam se kam 1 run maarke out ho...duck bakwass lagta

@Lookupyaweirdo2 Has @imVkohli lost the plot completely? Played like a dimwit there.

Here are a few more reactions

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 08:12 PM IST