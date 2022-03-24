IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will see a new captain at helm this IPL season as South African Faf du Plessis takes over the reins of the team from Virat Kohli. Having relinquished the crown, fans will expect Virat to shine with the bat and take his side to title glory. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell, pacer Mohammed Siraj and veteran wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, RCB looks a balanced side.

RCB will kick off their IPL campaign against Punjab Kings on March 27.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) full squad

Faf du Plessis, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Shahbaz Ahmad, Akash Deep, Josh Hazlewood, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Behrendorff, Suyash Prabhudessai, Chama Milind, Aneeshwar Gautam, Karn Sharma, Siddharth Kaul, Luvnith Sisodia and David Willey

Captain

Faf du Plessis

Full schedule

March 27: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

March 30: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7.30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 5: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 9: Mumbai Indians; 7.30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 12: Chennai Super Kings; 7.30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 16: Delhi Capitals, 7.30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 19: Lucknow Super Giants; 7.30pm IST (Dr DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 23: SunRisers Hyderabad; 7.30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 26: Rajasthan Royals; 7.30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 30: Gujarat Titans; 3.30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 4: Chennai Super Kings; 7.30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 8: SunRisers Hyderabad; 3.30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 13: Punjab Kings; 7.30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 19: Gujarat Titans; 7.30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

ALSO READ IPL: Suresh Raina snubs MS Dhoni in congratulatory message to new CSK captain Ravindra Jadeja

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 07:43 PM IST