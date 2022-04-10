IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals’ R Ashwin retires out against Lucknow Super Giants; former players, experts have their say

Rajasthan Royals' R Ashwin left everyone stunned when he walked off the field during their IPL 2022 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday (April 10).

The incident panned out in the 19 over of the RR’s innings when the India spinner was replaced by big-hitter Riyan Parag.

It was the first retired-out of the IPL and the move played out well for RR as they scored 165-6.

Ashwin scored 23-ball 28 before a brilliant late-order hitting by Shimron Hetmyer (59 not out off 36 balls) helped Rajasthan Royals to a respectable score against Lucknow Super Giants.

Hetmyer came in to bat with Rajasthan Royals struggling at 67-4, and along with R Ashwin added 68 runs for the fifth wicket. He completed his half-century off 32 deliveries.

Former India opener Aakash Chopra was left impressed by Ashwin's decision and took to Twitter to express his view. "Retire-Out. First of many. De-stigmatise it," Chopra tweeted.

Here are a few reactions

Published on: Sunday, April 10, 2022, 09:52 PM IST