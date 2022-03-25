IPL 2022 | Punjab Kings (PKBS): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Punjab Kings (PBKS), like most of the IPL franchise this season, will be led by new captain in Team India batsman Mayank Agarwal. The team from Punjab revamped their full squad by buying new faces during the IPL 2022 mega auction earlier this year. The Anil Kumble-coached team made big bids for India batsman Shikhar Dhawan, South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and England’s wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow to strengthen the squad.

Punjab Kings will open their IPL 2022 campaign against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai on March 27.

Punjab Kings (PKBS) full squad

Mayank Agarwal, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada, Jonny Bairstow, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar, Shahrukh Khan, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Ishan Porel, Liam Livingstone, Odean Smith, Sandeep Sharma, Raj Angad Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Vaibhav Arora, Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Benny Howell and Arshdeep Singh

Captain

Mayank Agarwal

Full schedule

March 27: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 1: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 3: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

April 8: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 13: Mumbai Indians; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Pune)

April 17: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 3:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 20: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 25: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 29: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30 pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Pune)

May 3: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 7: Rajasthan Royals; 3:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 13: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 16: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 22: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 07:18 PM IST