IPL 2022: Orange cap, Purple cap, Points Table after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) handed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) a six-wicket defeat in their IPL opener in Mumbai on Saturday.

CSK, after being put in to bat, rode on MS Dhoni's unbeaten half-century and contributions from skipper Ravindra Jadeja (26 not out) and Robin Uthappa (28) to manage to post 131 for five.

Dhoni slammed seven fours and a six in his 38-ball innings.

In reply, KKR overhauled the target, scoring 133 for four in 18.3 overs.

For KKR, Umesh Yadav bagged two wickets, while Varun Chakravarthy (1/23) and Andre Russell (1/38) also kept things in check as CSK found the going tough at the Wankhede stadium.

Dwayne Bravo was the most successful bowler for CSK, snapping 3 for 20 in his quota of four overs. Mitchell Santner (1/31) took one.

Check out the points table after this clash

1. Kolkata Knight Riders - 2 points (played 1, won 1)

2. Chennai Super Kings - 0 points (played 1, won 0)

Here is the Orange Cap holders list

1. MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Here is the Purple Cap holders list

1. Dwayne Bravo (Chennai Super Kings)

Published on: Saturday, March 26, 2022, 11:29 PM IST