IPL 2022 | Lucknow Super Giants (LSG): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), like the Gujarat Titans, will be playing their first season of the IPL. Former Punjab Kings skipper KL Rahul will captain the new franchise in the IPL 2022.

LSG drafted KL Rahul, Ravi Bishnoi and Marcus Stoins to their team before the IPL 2022 mega auction. But they were dealt a big blow before the start of the season when England speedster Mark Wood was ruled out for the entire season with an elbow injury sustained in the West Indies. Australian pacer Andrew Tye was named his replacement.

Lucknow Super Giants will kick off their campaign against Gujarat Titans at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) full squad

KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Quinton de Kock, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Dushmanta Chameera, Evin Lewis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ankit Singh Rajpoot, Shahbaz Nadeem, Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ayush Badoni, Karn Sharma, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi

Captain

KL Rahul

Full schedule

March 28: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

March 31: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 4: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 7: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 10: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 16: Mumbai Indians; 3:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 24: Mumbai Indians; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 29: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 1: Delhi Capitals; 3:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 10: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 15: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 18: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 04:34 PM IST