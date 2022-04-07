IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants look like a team to beat, says former South Africa pacer Morne Morkel

Former South African speedster Morne Morkel heaped praise on IPL 2022 debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for their consistent show in the early stages of the tournament.

Lauding LSG's balance in every department, especially their bowling unit, Morkel claimed that the KL Rahul-led side looks like a team to beat in the tournament.

"It was a fantastic effort from Lucknow Super Giants to defend 170 against a classy Sunrisers Hyderabad batting line-up (in their previous game). They held their nerves and bowled a good line to not let the opposition batters getaway. So, the Super Giants are looking like a team to beat," Morne said while speaking on Cricket Live on Star Sports.

Praising Super Giants' potent pace attack Morne said: "Lucknow Super Giants have got three fantastic bowlers to bowl at the back end (against Sunrisers Hyderabad). Avesh Khan picked up two crucial wickets in the 18th over, that was a make-or-break (situation) in the game. AJ Tye is showing his skills and Jason Holder was also brilliant at the close of the innings. So, obviously, I am relieved from a bowler's perspective that teams are winning defending the total."

Published on: Thursday, April 07, 2022, 04:32 PM IST