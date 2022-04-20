IPL 2022: Kuldeep Yadav is in a better mental space at Delhi Capitals, claims Graeme Swann

Former England spinner Graeme Swann reckons the support Kuldeep Yadav has received from Delhi Capitals team management in the ongoing IPL 2022 is doing wonders for him.

Delhi Capitals' spinner Kuldeep Yadav has been on a roll in the ongoing edition and the left-arm spinner is one of the contenders for the Purple Cap in the tournament.

Swann believes the reason behind Kuldeep finding his mojo back in the T20 format is more of a mental one than technical as the chinaman from India is bowling with more confidence for the Delhi franchise.

"It's the body language, the confidence, and the aura about him that has improved. He looks confident and is bowling into the wickets. When you look at a batter or a bowler who's on top of his game, inevitably you look at the technical side of it to see what the change is. But sometimes it's the mental side, the game (which) is to get the best out of him. I think that has a more dramatic influence on a bowler like Kuldeep. He's been a good bowler for many many years, you can't suddenly become a bad or a good bowler," Swann said.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar while praising Kuldeep Yadav's performance said the leg-spinner will make his T20I comeback following a good outing in the flagship league.

"He's picking up wickets at crucial times and the fact that he's getting wickets, also makes his chances of a comeback in India's T20 side stronger. The left-handed spinner can bowl a very well disguised googly (and that makes him dangerous). He's a lot flatter, earlier on maybe, he was a little bit slower off the pitch, now he's just that touch quicker which will make batting difficult against him," Gavaskar said.

