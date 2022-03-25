IPL 2022 | Gujarat Titans (GT): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

Gujarat Giants (GT), one of the newcomers in the IPL, will be led by Hardik Pandya in the upcoming 2022 season. They made the most of the IPL 2022 mega auction by signing Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan and India opening batsman Shubman Gill during the pre-auction draft picks and then went all out to sign key players like India pacer Mohammed Shami and West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph.

Though Hardik’s fitness issues are behind him after the star India all-rounder was cleared by the NCA, questions still persist over the leadership qualities of the Baroda players.

Gujarat Giants will open their IPL campaign against Lucknow Super Giants at the Wankhede Stadium on March 28.

Gujarat Giants (GT) full squad

Hardik Pandya, Shubman Gill, Abhinav Sadarangani, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade, Wriddhiman Saha, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Dominic Drakes, B Sai Sudharsan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Varun Aaron, Darshan Nalkande, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmed, R Sai Kishore, Jayant Yadav

Captain

Hardik Pandya

Full schedule

March 28: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 2: Delhi Capitals; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 8: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 11: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 14: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 17: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 23: Kolkata Knight Riders; 3:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 27: Sunrisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 30: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 3:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 3: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 6: Mumbai Indians; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 10: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

May 15: Chennai Super Kings; 3:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 19: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

