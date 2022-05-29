e-Paper Get App

IPL 2022 final: Hardik Pandya-led GT restrict RR to 130-9 in Ahmedabad

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 10:10 PM IST
article-image
GT captain Hardik Pandya celebrate a RR wicket during the IPL 2022 final | Pic: BCCI-IPL

Gujarat Titans restricted Rajasthan Royals to 130 for nine in the Indian Premier League final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Captain Hardik Pandya starred for Gujarat taking three wickets for 17 runs in four overs.

Jos Buttler top-scored for Rajasthan with 39 off 35 balls.

Brief scores

RR 130/9 in 20 overs (Jos Buttler 39; Hardik Pandya 3/17, Rashid Khan 1/18) v GT

article-image

