IPL 2022 final: Bollywood superstars Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah in attendance for RR vs GT clash

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 29, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Bollywood star Akshay Kumar waves to his fans as he arrives for the IPL 2022 final | Pic: Twitter

Bollywood superstars like Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as well as Home Minister Amit Singh were in attendance for the IPL 2022 final between Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahemdabad on Sunday.

Amit Shah’s son Jay, who is the Secretary of the BCCI, was also at the stadium along with former India captain and board president Sourav Ganguly.

Former India batsman Anshuman Gaekwad and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur too were seen among the dignitaries present at the stadium.

Earlier, Ranveer kicked off the closing ceremony with an energetic and power-packed performance.

Music director AR Rahman along with Neeti Mohan, Mohit Chauhan and other singers too performed during the closing ceremony.

