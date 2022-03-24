IPL 2022 | Delhi Capitals (DC): Full list of players, captain, schedule, venues and all you need to know

The Delhi Capitals (DC) led by India wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant will look to win their first IPL title this season when they start their 2022 season campaign against five-time champions Mumbai Indians on March 27.

Delhi Capitals have some new faces in the management with the arrival of former IPL winner and ex-Australian all-rounder Shane Watson and former India pacer Ajit Agarkar to assists Ricky Ponting.

They also bought in David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman and Kuldeep Yadav during IPL 2022 mega auction to strengthen the squad.

Delhi Capitals (DC) full squad

Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Abhishek Sharma, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Vicky Ostwal and Sarfaraz Khan

Captain

Rishabh Pant

Full schedule

March 27: Mumbai Indians; 3:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 2: Gujarat Titans; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 7: Lucknow Super Giants; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

April 10: Kolkata Knight Riders; 3:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

April 16: Royal Challengers Bangalore; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

April 20: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 22: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune)

April 28: Kolkata Knight Riders; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 1: Lucknow Super Giants; 3:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai)

May 5: SunRisers Hyderabad; 7:30pm IST (Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai)

May 8: Chennai Super Kings; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 11: Rajasthan Royals; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 16: Punjab Kings; 7:30pm IST (DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai)

May 21: Mumbai Indians; 7:30pm IST (Wankhede Stadium)

