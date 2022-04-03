IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni becomes second Indian to make 350 T20 appearances

IPL team Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) former captain MS Dhoni became the only second Indian cricketer after Rohit Sharma to make 350 T20 appearances when India great took the field during their IPL 2022 tie against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Dhoni follows Rohit, who has played 372 T20 matches while Thala’s former India and CSK teammate Suresh Raina has played 336 T20 matches.

Out of the 350 T20 matches MS Dhoni has represented India in 98 T20 Internationals while he has played 222 T20 matches in the IPL for Chennai Super Kings and Rising Pune Supergiants.

West Indies' Kieron Pollard tops the list with 583 appearances.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 03, 2022, 08:39 PM IST