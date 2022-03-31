IPL 2022: Chennai Super Kings’ Dwayne Bravo becomes leading wicket-taker in cash-rich league

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) all-rounder Dwayne Bravo surpassed veteran Sri Lankan pacer Lasith Malinga as the most wicket-taker in IPL on Thursday.

Bravo (171) reached the landmark when he dismissed Lucknow Super Giants’ Deepak Hooda for 13 during their IPL 2022 match at the Brabourne Stadium.

The West Indian took 153 matches to reach the record while Malinga (170 wickets) played 122 games.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 11:30 PM IST