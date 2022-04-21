IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar castles Mumbai Indians’ Ishan Kishan’s stumps; fans urge MI to hand Sachin's son an IPL cap

Mumbai Indians’ fans are urging the IPL franchise to hand Arjun Tendulkar, son of cricket icon Sachin, his maiden IPL cap after a video of him uprooting the stumps of Ishan Kishan went viral.

Arjun was bought by the Mumbai franchise for 30 lakh during IPL 2022 mega auction in February.

Since then, fans are eagerly awaiting his debut for Mumbai Indians.

MI shared a video of Arjun bowling at the nets. The medium-pacer was seeing castling Mumbai Indians’ highest-paid wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan with a yorker.

"You ain't missing if your name is Arjun," MI captioned the video on YouTube.

Fans flooded the social media with demands to include Arjun in the playing XI for Thursday’s match against Chennai Super Kings at DY Patil Stadium on April 21.

@Muskan45_ Arjun being a left-arm pacer, why not we’re including him in the squad. Guy can bat too, and is a fine bowler afaik. Replace Sams with Tim David, Thampi with Arjun Tendulkar, and we’re good to go!

@AmanBhagat69 Public to Ambani- Why did you buy Arjun Tendulkar?

Here are a few more reactions

Published on: Thursday, April 21, 2022, 06:04 PM IST