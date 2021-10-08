IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's RCB vs DC encounter Live on TV and online

The last league game of the IPL 2021 will feature Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) taking on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Both the sides had an impressive season so far and comfortably qualified for the play-offs without any ifs and buts. Moreover, the two teams also maintained their the position in the top four ranks of the points table throughout the course of the tournament.

DC, under the leadership of street smart Rishabh Pant proved themselves as one the toughest sides to beat. RCB, on the other hand, too is producing comprehensive performances with both their departments firing as a unit. As the two tournament favorites cross swords with each other, fans can expect a perfect Friday night blockbuster.

Here's all you need to know about the live streaming details of the RCB vs DC match today.

Where is the RCB vs DC game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 56 RCB vs DC will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai today.

At what time will the RCB vs DC match begin?

The RCB vs DC match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Friday, October 8).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 RCB vs DC match?

RCB vs DC match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 RCB vs DC match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 RCB vs DC match will be available on Hotstar.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, October 08, 2021, 04:50 PM IST