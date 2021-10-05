IPL 2021: When and where to watch today's MI vs RR encounter Live on TV and online

In a must win affair for both the sides, defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) will duke it out with Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

MI and RR are desperate for wins to keep their contention for the playoffs alive as the league stage of the IPL 2021 is nearing its end. Both the teams have 10 points from 12 games each but the Royals are placed a spot higher owing to their better net run-rate.

While the five time champions Mumbai will take on the field today riding on the back of a close defeat at the hands of Delhi Capitals (DC), the Royals on the other hand, will be high in spirits after their brilliant 7-wicket win against the tournament favorites Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Where is the MI vs RR game taking place?

The IPL 2021, match No. 51 MI vs RR will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah today.

At what time will the MI vs RR match begin?

The MI vs RR match begins at 7:30 PM IST today (Tuesday, October 5).

Where and how to catch the live action of IPL 2021 MI vs RR match?

MI vs RR match will be broadcasted live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2021 MI vs RR match online?

The online streaming of the IPL 2021 MI vs RR match will be available on Hotstar.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 05:11 PM IST