IPL 2021: Mohammed Shami becomes fourth bowler to claim 50 IPL wickets for PBKS

Mohammed Shami on Tuesday joined the Elite List of Punjab Kings bowlers to have claimed 50 IPL scalps for the club, becoming the only fourth bowler after Piyush Chawla (84), Sandeep Sharma (71) and Axar Patel (61) to do so.

The star Indian pacer achieved this feat against the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai after he dismissed Chris Morris cheaply on 5 in the 19th over of the first innings of the game.

Shami, along with PBKS youngster, Arshdeep Kaur did a brilliant job towards the death to restrict Rajasthan to a total of 185 runs which looked well above 200 at the start of their innings.

The experienced Indian war horse took three crucial wickets of power-hitters Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia and Chris Morris at a miserly economy rate of 5.25 that restricted the Royals from crossing the dangerous 200 run mark. Shami finished his four over spell with the figures of 3/21.

The Indian veteran now has a total of 68 wickets in his IPL tally from 71 games with an economy of 8.81 and average of 33.

Published on: Tuesday, September 21, 2021, 10:40 PM IST