IPL 2021, Eliminator: RCB's Glenn Maxwell becomes 5th batsman to reach 500 runs in IPL 2021

Australia and Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Glenn Maxwell on Monday became the fifth batter of the season to complete 500 runs in the tournament while playing in the all important Eliminator of the IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah.

Maxwell, who made his debut for the franchise in this edition, was shy of 2 runs to reach the 500 run mark before this match. He reached the milestone figure in the 11th over of RCB's proceedings to become the first player from the Bangalore based side this year to achieve these numbers.

Maxwell is the fifth highest run-getter of the season behind PBKS's KL Rahul (626), CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad (603), DC's Shikhar Dhawan (551) and CSK's Faf du Plessis (547).

This is the second instance where the Australian power-hitter has plundered 500 runs in an edition after IPL 2014 in which he scored 552 runs while representing the Punjab Kings.

The Big Show has been a star performer for the RCB this season. Virat Kohli led side qualified for the playoffs, sitting on the third place with 9 victories from 14 matches in which Maxwell was awarded man of the Match on three occasions.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 09:58 PM IST