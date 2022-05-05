Inter-Office cricket tourney: Kiran Khanvilkar picks 6 for 9 runs to steer BEST into Plate final

Kiran Khanvilkar’s superb bowling spell of 6 wickets for just 9 runs was the highlight of BEST Arts & Sports Club’s fighting 46-run victory over General Insurance Corporation (GIC) CC in the Plate Category semifinal match of the 10th Insurance Shield T20 Inter-Office Cricket Tournament, organised by Oriental Insurance Corporation under the aegis of MCA (Mumbai Cricket Association) and played at the Air India ground, Kalina.

BEST after winning the toss elected to bat, but the batting was unable to dominate the GIC bowlers and they could only manage to score 106 runs for 9 wickets from their quota of 20 overs. Sunil Raut was the only batsman to stay long in the middle and make 31 runs, while GIC bowlers Anikit Goutam 4 for 17 and Anand Yadav 2 for 15 claimed most of the wickets.

Defending a low target, BEST rose to the challenge as they showed solid determination and Khanvilkar did the trick taking crucial wickets and with Kunal Misal (3 for 22) providing good support, they dismissed GIC for just 60 runs in 15.3 overs.

In the other semi-final, Shiva Yadav’s all-round abilities (2 wickets for 10 runs and unbeaten 41 runs) helped Larsen & Toubro charge to 8-wicket win against hosts Air India ‘B’ and to set up a clash with BEST in the final.

Air India chose to bat after winning the toss and managed to close their innings at 122 for 7 wickets from the stipulated 20 overs. Only Niketan Advirkar 30 runs was able to get some good runs to prop the Air India total. In response, Larsen & Toubro lost only two wickets in surpassing the rival total reaching 123 for 2 wickets in 16.4 overs. Yadav was unbeaten on 41 runs and keeping him company till the end was Sagar Kamble 30 not out.

Brief scores – Plate Group (semi-finals): BEST Arts & SC 106 for 9 wickets, 20 overs (Sunil Raut 31; Anikit Goutam 4/17, Anand Yadav 2/15) beat General Insurance Corporation CC 60 all out, 15.3 overs (Kiran Khanvilkar 6/9, Kunal Misal 3/22). Result: BEST A&SC won by 46 runs.

Air India ‘B’ 122 for 7 wickets, 20 overs (Niketan Advirkar 30; Shiva Yadav 2/10) lost to Larsen & Toubro SC 123 for 2 wickets, 16.4 overs (Shiva Yadav 41 not out, Sagar Kamble 30 not out). Result: Larsen & Toubro won by 8 wickets.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 03:29 PM IST