'Have been approached many times': Virat Kohli says he had offers from other IPL franchises and here's why he stayed back at RCB

Virat Kohli has been with Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) since the inaugural 2008 IPL.

Ahead of the IPL 2021 he declared that he would no longer be the RCB captain from the 2022 season. However, Kohli's love for the franchise remains undiminished despite some lucrative offers to join other teams.

"To be very honest I thought about it. Yes, I won't shy away from it and I have been approached many times as well to come into the auction somehow, put my name there and stuff.

"And then I thought about it, I was like at the end of the day everyone has X numbers of years that they live and then you die and life moves on. There would have been many great people who won trophies but no one addresses you like that. No one addresses you in the room like 'Oh he's an IPL champion or he's a World Cup champion," Kohli said on RCB's franchisee show on Star Sports.

Published on: Thursday, May 05, 2022, 12:30 PM IST