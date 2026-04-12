Inter Kashi Edge Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 As Mohammed Asif Strike Seals ISL Win Crucial

Kolkata: Mohammed Asif’s first-half strike proved decisive as Inter Kashi edged Mohammedan Sporting Club 1-0 at the Kalyani Stadium on Sunday, April 12, 2026, securing their second consecutive victory in Indian Super League 2025-26.

The result sees Inter Kashi climb to eighth in the standings with 11 points from eight matches, while Mohammedan remain rooted to the bottom without a point in seven matches. Sandip Mandi was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Mohammedan began on the front foot, winning a flurry of corners in the opening minutes but failed to capitalise on their early pressure. Midfielder Mahitosh Roy saw an effort blocked, while right winger Yash Chickro fired narrowly wide as the visitors looked to assert themselves early.

Inter Kashi gradually settled into the contest and found the breakthrough in the 15th minute through a well-worked move down the left. Left winger Rohit Danu released Sandip Mandi on the overlap, and the full-back drove into the box before cutting the ball back into the centre. Mohammed Asif timed his run perfectly and produced a composed left-footed finish into the bottom-left corner to hand the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Antonio López Habas' side continued to control possession through the midfield, with Sergio Llamas and Wayne Vaz combining effectively, although clear-cut opportunities remained limited. Mohammedan, too, showed glimpses in attack but struggled to break down a compact Inter Kashi defence.

Tomba Singh tested Padam Chettri from distance late in the first half, but the Mohammedan goalkeeper was equal to the effort as Inter Kashi carried their slender advantage into the break.

Mohammedan emerged with renewed intent in the second half and came close to levelling in the 55th minute. Forward F Lalremsanga produced a brilliant run before delivering a lofted ball into the area, where substitute Lalngaihsaka rose well but saw his header crash against the crossbar.

Mohammedan continued to push forward, with Dinesh Meitei and Lalngaihsaka both going close from set-pieces, while Lalremsanga remained a constant threat with his movement and delivery. However, Inter Kashi held firm, maintaining their shape and limiting Mohammedan to speculative efforts from distance.

As the match entered its closing stages, Mohammedan committed numbers forward in search of an equaliser. Lalngaihsaka and Lalremsanga combined dangerously in stoppage time, but the final effort drifted just wide, summing up a frustrating evening for Mehrajuddin Wadoo side.

Inter Kashi managed the closing minutes with composure, with goalkeeper Shubham Dhas ensuring there were no late scares, as the hosts secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory.