 Inter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsInter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory

Inter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory

Inter Kashi FC registered their first-ever top-tier Indian Super League victory with a 2-1 win over Kerala Blasters in Kochi. Nauris Petkevičius opened the scoring before Alfred Planas doubled the lead in the second half. Víctor Bertomeu pulled one back late, but Inter Kashi defended resolutely to secure three points and climb provisionally to sixth in the standings.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, March 01, 2026, 12:28 AM IST
article-image
A composed team performance saw Inter Kashi FC register their first-ever win in the top tier of Indian football with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in Match 18 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, February 28, 2026. |

Kochi: A composed team performance saw Inter Kashi FC register their first-ever win in the top tier of Indian football with a 2-1 victory over Kerala Blasters FC in Match 18 of the Indian Super League 2025-26 season at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi on Saturday, February 28, 2026.

The visitors climbed provisionally to sixth in the standings with five points, while Kerala Blasters were left searching for consistency in the early phase of the campaign. Alfred Planas was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Kerala Blasters head coach David Català made four changes to his starting XI, bringing in Muhammed Saheef, Vibin Mohanan, Matías Hernández, and French forward Kévin Yoke. Inter Kashi head coach Antonio Habas made three alterations, introducing Wayne Vaz, Lithuanian forward Nauris Petkevičius, and defender Narender.

The game began cautiously, with the first real opportunity arriving in the second minute when Inter Kashi midfielder Rohit Danu tested Arsh Shaikh from distance, the Kerala goalkeeper comfortably gathering the effort. The opening exchanges were evenly contested, with neither side able to impose themselves in the final third.

FPJ Shorts
Chaos At Mumbai Airport After Dubai, Bahrain Flight Cancellations, Passengers Stranded Due To Middle East Tensions - VIDEO
Chaos At Mumbai Airport After Dubai, Bahrain Flight Cancellations, Passengers Stranded Due To Middle East Tensions - VIDEO
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K’s Rise ‘From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves’
Ranji Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar Hails J&K’s Rise ‘From Being An Enabler Of Champions, To Becoming Champions Themselves’
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'
US-Iran-Israel War: Indian Shuttler PV Sindhu Stranded At Dubai International Airport Amid Shutdown, Says 'It Is Terrifying'
Inter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory
Inter Kashi Create History: Debutants Stun Kerala Blasters 2-1 In Kochi For Maiden ISL Victory

Kerala Blasters threatened from a set-piece in the 15th minute when center back Oumar Bah headed wide from Vibin Mohanan’s delivery. At the other end, Petkevičius was lively, seeing one effort blocked before firing another wide of the target after being picked out by Planas.

The deadlock was broken in the 34th minute, just after the water break. Alfred Planas threaded a precise through ball into the path of Petkevičius, who created space before unleashing a powerful right-footed strike into the centre of the net, giving Inter Kashi a 1-0 lead.

Kerala had a golden opportunity to equalise in stoppage time of the first half, but Korou Singh failed to keep his effort down from a low cross by Naocha Singh, as the hosts went into the interval trailing by a goal.

The Blasters emerged with greater urgency in the second half. Substitute Jai Quitongo forced a save early on, and defender Bikash Y fired over from distance following a corner. Inter Kashi remained dangerous on the counter, with midfielder Prasanth testing Arsh Shaikh in the 55th minute.

Kerala’s first effort on target came in the 66th minute when striker Muhammad Ajsal’s header from close range was well saved by Lluis Tarrés, who stood firm once again to deny Kévin Yoke minutes later.

Read Also
ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Finals: South Africa To Face New Zealand After Pakistan Exit; England Await IND Vs...
article-image

Inter Kashi doubled their advantage in the 78th minute through a well-worked move. Petkevičius once again played a key role, setting up Alfred Planas on the right side of the box, and the Spaniard made no mistake, placing a right-footed shot into the bottom left corner to make it 2-0.

The hosts responded in the 84th minute, substitute Ebindas Y delivered a cross following a set-piece, and Víctor Bertomeu produced an acrobatic right-footed finish from a tight angle to pull one back for the home side.

Bertomeu nearly found an equaliser in the closing stages, first seeing a header blocked and then heading wide deep into stoppage time. However, Inter Kashi defended resolutely to see out the match and secure a memorable 2-1 victory.

Follow us on