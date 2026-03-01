ICC T20 WC26 Semi-Finals: South Africa To Face New Zealand After Pakistan Exit; England Await IND Vs WI Result | X

Kandy, February 28: The semi-finals picture of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 is now clearer after Pakistan were knocked out of the tournament on Saturday. South Africa will now play New Zealand in one of the semi-finals at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, while England are waiting to know their opponent. England is awaiting the result of the India vs West Indies Super 8 clash on Sunday, March 1 as the winner will face England in the semi-final at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, March 5.

South Africa vs New Zealand Confirmed

South Africa had already secured their place in the semi-finals after good performances in the Super 8 stage. New Zealand also qualified after finishing strongly in their group. Pakistan's exit removed all remaining doubts and officially confirmed the South Africa vs New Zealand match in the last four.

England Await Their Opponent

England have also reached the semi-finals. However, they do not yet know who they will face. The result of the India vs West Indies match will decide the final semi-final pairing. Both teams are still in the race depending on the outcome of that game.

Knockout Stage Set

With three teams confirmed and one spot left to be decided, the tournament has entered its final phase. The semi-finals will now decide which two teams move ahead to play in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 final on Sunday, March 8.