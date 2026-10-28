Inspired By MS Dhoni's Advice, Nishant Sindhu Stands Tall On Turning Mumbai Track | X - CSKFansArmy

Mumbai: While Haryana’s batting crumbled on a spin-friendly surface against Mumbai on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Elite Group D match at the MCA’s Bandra-Kurla Complex ground on Wednesday, youngster Nishant Sindhu stood tall with a display of patience, resilience and technical discipline.

The 22-year-old left-hander struck an unbeaten 105 off 251 deliveries in the first innings, hitting eight boundaries and a six during his marathon 333-minute stay at the crease. With Haryana forced to follow on, Sindhu once again took responsibility, remaining unbeaten on 22 after spending another 87 minutes in the middle.

His determined resistance helped Haryana stay in the contest despite Mumbai’s spinners making the most of a deteriorating surface.

Sindhu Adapts To Challenging Conditions

“The wicket is challenging and they bowled well. The demand was to bat long, and I made technical adjustments to tackle spin. The wicket will deteriorate further so I will have to bat with more focus tomorrow,” said Sindhu, who was part of India’s victorious 2022 Under-19 World Cup squad.

Sindhu is no stranger to delivering under pressure. He played a crucial role in India’s triumph at the 2022 Under-19 World Cup, remaining unbeaten on 50 off 54 deliveries against England in the final. His composed innings helped India chase down a target of 190 and clinch their fifth title. The all-round batter struck his seventh first-class hundred in testing circumstances.

Lahli Experience Helps Against Spin

The all-rounder credited his experience of playing on turning tracks at Haryana’s home ground in Lahli for helping him negotiate Mumbai’s spin attack.

“For a long time it has been spinning more as compared to seam over there. So having played there, it felt easier to play here,” he said.

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Dhoni's Advice Shapes Batting Approach

The youngster, who has been associated with Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League, said interacting with experienced players, including former India captain MS Dhoni, had helped him develop a more mature approach to batting.

“When you are young, you tend to think that this is my game and I will play it that way. But speaking with them (MS Dhoni and others), I have learnt to play for the team according to the situation,” Sindhu said.

With Haryana still trailing by 87 runs and eight wickets in hand, much will depend on Sindhu’s ability to extend his resistance on the final day.

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