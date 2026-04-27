Inspire Institute Of Sport Launches Residential Taekwondo Programme In Partnership With Sports Authority Of India |

Bellary: The Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS), in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has announced the launch of a residential taekwondo programme in Bellary aimed at developing athletes capable of competing for Olympic success.

The programme brings together 24 athletes - 12 men and 12 women, between the ages of 16 and 26, identified through an extensive nationwide scouting process. Designed as a high-performance pathway, the initiative will focus on preparing India’s top prospects for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The programme has also been supported by Innocean, a Brand Experience Solutions company, which has backed IIS in getting the project off the ground and will continue to partially fund it over the next two years.

Despite growing participation in the sport, India is yet to secure a medal in taekwondo at the Olympic Games or World Championships. The programme has been established with the objective of bridging this gap by providing athletes with access to elite coaching, structured training, and world-class support systems.

Over the past four months, IIS, in partnership with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), has conducted a multi-phase talent identification process. This included scouting athletes across three national championships and hosting two dedicated selection camps. More than 200 athletes were assessed during this period, with final selections based on performance, potential, and readiness for high-performance training.

The selection process was supported by internationally renowned experts, including two-time Olympic champion Jade Jones and world champion Jaouad Achab. They were joined by Toni Tomas and Lovre Brečić, who played a key role in evaluating athletes throughout the process.

The programme will be led by head coach David Arturo Davis Díaz, who will oversee day-to-day training and athlete development. It will operate under the guidance of Gary Hall, High Performance Director at IIS, who has previously implemented a similar high-performance model in the United Kingdom that contributed to Olympic medal success.

Commenting on the launch, Gary Hall, High Performance Director, IIS, said, “I’m truly excited and delighted with the progress we’ve made in advancing the talent identification programme. We’ve successfully taken it through multiple phases, starting in Assam, followed by the Federation Cup, the Jaipur selections, and the Patna state trials. Along the way, we’ve conducted several talent development sessions, including an intensive camp at IIS last week.

The level of talent we’re seeing is extremely promising. While there is still a great deal of hard work ahead, we’ve brought in some outstanding coaches and support staff who will help accelerate this journey. Overall, I’m very encouraged by the potential this programme holds.”

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Manisha Malhotra, President, IIS, added, “I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Sports Authority of India and its Director General, Hari Ranjan Rao, for their continued support and encouragement. This programme would not have been possible without their backing. We look forward to strengthening this partnership and working together to develop world-class taekwondo athletes.”

“With Gary Hall, who played a key role in Great Britain’s success in taekwondo on the world stage, joining IIS as High Performance Director, expanding into the sport was a natural step forward. We are immensely pleased to introduce taekwondo as our latest residential programme at IIS, coming just weeks after the official launch of rowing.

About the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS):

Inspire Institute of Sport is one of India’s premier high-performance facilities dedicated to nurturing sporting talent across multiple disciplines. With a commitment to excellence, IIS provides athletes with world-class training, cutting-edge facilities, and mentorship from top coaches and experts, empowering them to achieve their full potential on the global stage.