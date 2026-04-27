IPL Betting Racket Busted In Indore; Five Arrested With Mobile Phones And Car Seized |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted an online cricket betting racket allegedly being operated through mobile phones using a betting platform in the Lasudia area during IPL matches, police said on Sunday. Five people have been arrested in the case, and police have seized three mobile phones and a car from the accused.

Lasudia police station in charge, Taresh Kumar Soni, said the action was taken on Saturday following a tip-off that some people were sitting inside a car near Gulmohar Colony on the main road and were operating online cricket betting during IPL matches using mobile phones.

Acting quickly on the tip-off, a police team reached the mentioned place and surrounded the area. At the location, police found three suspicious men sitting in a car with a Delhi registration number. During checking, it was found that they were allegedly running IPL betting through the Dream/Exchange online platform.

During inspection, the phones reportedly contained betting-related applications, IDs, and records of money transactions linked to cricket betting. The car used in the operation was also seized. A case under section 3/4 of the Madhya Pradesh Gambling Act, 1976. Preventive and legal action was initiated against the accused.

The arrested men allegedly told police that two other persons, identified as Anurag and Karan, had provided them with bank accounts to carry out transactions related to the betting operation. After verification, the police included both Anurag and Karan in the case and arrested them. In total, five accused have been arrested, and further questioning is underway.

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The arrested accused are Mohammad Sikandar, Mohammad Sultan, residents of Bhopal; Apoorv Yadav, of the Nipania area; Anurag Gwel, of Bhopal; and Karan, of Bhopal.