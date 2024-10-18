'Inspiration To Younger Generation': Carlos Alcaraz On Being Privileged To Play Rafael Nadal For The Final Time

Image: X

Carlos Alcaraz penned doiwn and emotional message for Rafael Nadal after beating him in the semi-final of the Six Kings Slam exhibition tournament On Thursday. Alcaraz defeated Nadal 6-3 6-3 to set up clash with Jannik Sinner in the final. Alcaraz described Nadal as 'Inspiration To Younger Generation' and spoke about being privileged to play Rafael Nadal for the final time.

He wrote, "It was a privilege to play against Rafa one last time! Once again, thank you for your legacy and for being an inspiration to all of us! See you very soon in Malaga, but this time both wearing the colours of Spain".

Nadal had announced his retirement from professional tennis earlier this month. The 22 time grand slam champion's final game will be during the Davis Cup finals in Malaga. Speakin gof the same, Nadal said, “I have the Davis Cup in front (of me) in a month so every day is an opportunity to be better and better and be ready for this final tournament of my tennis career. I want to try my best to be ready for that and help the team in some way.”

Nadal will play Djokovic on Saturday in a third-place match before Sinner faces Alcaraz.

Alcaraz vs Nadal match highlights

Carlos Alcaraz showed dominance right from the first game by breaking Nadal to love in the very first game. Despite the setback Nadal regained his footing and kept the first set competitive, Alcaraz won a marathon game with four deuces on Nadal's serve to secure the opener.

Nadal came out strong in the second set, holding serve to love. However, Alcaraz quickly regained control. Nadal offered flashes of brilliance, including a masterful backhand at the net, Alcaraz however held his ground, completing a commanding victory over the legend in just 78 minutes.