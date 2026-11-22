India A Captain Walks Off After Nasty Fall During Pakistan Clash |

India A captain Tilak Varma suffered an injury scare during the Rising Stars match against Pakistan after taking a nasty fall while attempting a catch. The left-hander landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, forcing the physio to rush onto the field to check on him. Tilak eventually walked off, with Rinku Singh taking over the captaincy as India prepared for a massive run chase.

Tilak Varma Suffers Injury Scare After Scary Fall

The incident took place during the 48th over of Pakistan's innings, with Prince Yadav bowling to Farhan Yousaf. The Pakistan batter attempted to drive a full delivery outside off but managed only an outside edge, sending the ball towards cover. Tilak Varma sprinted to his left and threw himself into a desperate attempt to complete a one-handed catch.

However, the India A captain failed to get his hands to the ball and landed awkwardly on the ground. He appeared to have hurt his left shoulder, with concerns growing as he remained down for a few moments. The physio was immediately called onto the field to assess the situation.

Tilak eventually managed to get back on his feet and walked away from the field. While he appeared to be in a position to walk, there was no immediate clarity on the extent of his injury. India will be hoping that the fall has not caused any serious damage, especially with a huge chase coming up.

Rinku Singh was seen taking charge of the team after Tilak left the field. The development came at a crucial stage of the contest, with India A needing their captain and one of their key batters for the chase. His absence could be a concern for the team, depending on the severity of the injury. Rinku was named vice-captain after Rajat Patidar withdrew from the tournament.