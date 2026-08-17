Injury Scare For Pakistan: Captain Babar Azam's England Test Spot In Doubt After Middle-Finger Injury; VIDEO | X

Pakistan are still waiting for a final update on Babar Azam’s fitness ahead of the first Test against England. Babar injured the middle-finger of his right hand during Pakistan's warm-up match against a Professional County Club Select XI.

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The injury is a concern because he had suffered a problem with the same hand during Pakistan’s tour of the West Indies.

Babar was batting on five when a rising delivery from England Under-19 pacer Manny Lumsden hit his bottom hand.

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The Pakistan batter was clearly in pain after being hit and did not return to bat in the practice game.

The Pakistan Cricket Board later said Babar had been adviced to rest as a precaution after an assessment by the team doctor.

Babar returned to training on Monday and batted in the nets at Headingley Cricket Ground.

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He did not appear to be in discomfort but his batting session was short. Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas said a final decision on Babar's availability would be taken on match day.

"Whether he plays or not will be a decision taken on match day," Abbas said. "He did a few throwdowns and some batting practice today. But we'll have to follow medical advice for it."

Pakistan will therefore wait for further medical advice before deciding whether Babar is fit enough to face England.

The fitness concern comes at an important time for Babar. He has recently been re-appointed as Pakistan's Test captain and will be expected to play a key role with both the bat and as a leader.

Pakistan drew their recent Test series in the West Indies 1-1. They ended an eight-match run of overseas Test defeats by winning the second match by eight wickets.

Pakistan Test Squad: Babar Azam (Captain), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Ali Usman, Azan Awais, Imam-ul-Haq, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket-Keeper), Muhammad Awais Zafar, Muhammad Ghazi Ghori, Sajid Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood, Ubaid Shah

Series schedule

First Test: August 19–23, Headingley

Second Test: August 27–31, Lord's

Third Test: September 9–13, Edgbaston