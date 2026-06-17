Injury Scare For India Women! Shreyanka Patil Stretchered Off The Field After Awkward Fall During T20 World Cup Clash | VIDEO

India Women suffered a massive injury blow after spinner Shreyanka Patil suffered a freak injury during the game against Netherlands. Patil had come into the attack and bowled just one delivery when she awkwardly landed on her ankle. The RCB star was soon attended to by the physios and, in a major scare, was taken off on a stretcher in Leeds.

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The incident occurred when the batter nudged the ball into the leg side and Shreyanka sprinted across from midwicket to prevent an extra run. After a half-stop, the 22-year-old attempted to gather the ball cleanly but landed awkwardly and twisted her ankle in the process.

She immediately went down in pain, prompting concern among teammates and support staff. The team physio rushed onto the field to assess the injury as play came to a brief halt. With Shreyanka unable to put significant weight on her leg, she was eventually stretchered off the ground, raising fears over the severity of the injury. Shafali Verma completed Shreyanka's over and is likely to play a bigger role now with ball in hand.

The latest setback comes after Shreyanka has already endured a difficult period with injuries. She was forced to spend significant time on the sidelines in recent seasons due to fitness concerns, including injuries that affected her participation in international cricket and franchise tournaments.

Having worked hard to regain full fitness and reclaim her place in the Indian side, the sight of Shreyanka being stretchered off the field will be a major concern for fans and team management alike.