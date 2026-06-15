Awkward Moment! Jemimah Rodrigues' Throw Strikes Shreyanka Patil In Groin During IND Vs PAK ICC Women's T20 WC26 Clash | VIDEO Viral

Jemimah Rodrigues' Throw Strikes Shreyanka Patil In Groin | X

Birmingham, June 15: A video has surfaced on social media in which Shrayanka Patil was seen in pain during the high-voltage India Women vs Pakistan Women ICC T20 World Cup 2026 clash on Sunday, June 14. The viral video shows that a throw by her teammate Jemimah Rodrigues hits her straight in the groin and Jemimah bursts out in laughter over the awkward moment. The physio had to rush on the field to attend Shreyanka as she was in deep pain after the ball hit her after being thrown from the boundary line.

The incident occurred during the India vs Pakistan clash at the Edgbaston in Birmingham where Indian Women's Cricket Team defeated the Pakistan Women's Cricket Team by a huge margin of 64 runs. The incident occurred in the eleventh over when Pakistani batter Natalia hit a shot in the extra covers region, which went straight to Jemimah Rodrigues who was guarding the fence.

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Jemimah picked the ball and threw it to the bowler's end, where Shryanka was present to take the throw, however, she missed the ball and it hit her straight into the groin. Shreyanka fell to the ground due to the impact and the physio had to be called in to attend her injury. She managed to get up and continue in the game after feeling relieved off the pain.

India Women's managed to beat Pakistan Women in front of a packed crowd at the Edgbaston in a one-sided affair. Deepti Sharma was picked the Player of The Match (POTM) for her impressive spell of 5/10 in her four overs. This was the first five-wickets haul of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 and this helped Deepti to become the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far.