Injury Scare For India! Sai Sudharsan Out Of Sri Lanka Test Series After Toe Injury, Sarfaraz Khan Named Replacement | X | BCCI

Sai Sudharsan has been ruled out of India's upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka due to a right toe stress reaction, the BCCI confirmed on Sunday.

Sudharsan has been recovering at the BCCI Centre of Excellence (COE) in Bengaluru and has made significant progress. However, the BCCI Medical Team continues to monitor his recovery, and he will not be available for the Sri Lanka series.

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The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sarfaraz Khan as Sudharsan’s replacement. Sarfaraz will join the Indian squad in Colombo before the team travels to Galle for the first Test, which begins on August 15.

India will be led by Shubman Gill, with KL Rahul serving as vice-captain. The squad also includes Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain and Auqib Nabi.

India's updated Test squad for Sri Lanka: Shubman Gill (Captain), KL Rahul (Vice-Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Manav Suthar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Devdutt Padikkal, Saransh Jain, Auqib Nabi, Sarfaraz Khan.